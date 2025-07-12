Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor made a stylish appearance at the Wimbledon 2025 semi-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Friday, July 11. She was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, at the high-octane tennis clash. Several pictures and videos of the rumoured couple from the venue have surfaced online. The actress also indulged in an engaging Q&A session with Star Sports India, where she shared her knowledge about tennis and named her GOATs. Janhvi Kapoor Attends Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Final Match With Her Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya (View Pics).

Janhvi Kapoor Talks About Her Experience at Wimbledon

Speaking to Star Sports India, Janhvi Kapoor called Wimbledon "Iconic" and said, "As far as I know, it's the oldest tennis tournament in the entire world. So I'm thrilled to be here. I've heard so much about it, so much about not just the paleyrs and the atmosphere but also the strawberries and cream, which I'm very excited to try."

Janhvi Kapoor at Wimbledon 2025

Janhvi Kapoor’s Favourite Tennis Player of All Time

When asked about her favourite tennis player and the reason behind choosing them, Janhvi Kapoor said that there's a long list. She said, "There's obviously Roger Federer who's been so elegant every time he's been on the court." She called Federer the "perfect, most ideal ambassador for tennis." She also shared that she is a fan of Novak Djokovic and said that she is rooting for him to win his 25th Grand Slam.

Janhvi Kapoor also described herself as a huge fan of Serena Williams. But it’s not just Serena’s incredible tennis skills that draw her in; it’s her entire journey.

Janhvi Kapoor Picks This Celeb for a Friendly Tennis Duel

When asked to name one person from the acting fraternity whom she would like to challenge for a tennis duel, the actress named her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan and said, "I'm just gonna say Varun Dhawan and call it a day. I think it would be fun to just hit each other with the balls and the racquets, and we've actually shot a little tennis segment in one of our movies, which was quite fun."

Janhvi Kapoor’s Q&A Session at Wimbledon 2025

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has Sunny Sansakri Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra.

