The round of 64 also brings us yet another interesting fixture. We have Roger Federer locking horns with Richard Gasquet locking horns at the Centre Court. In this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming details and online telecast details of the game. But before let's have a look at the preview of the match. Roger Federer had quite a tricky time in the first round of the Wimbledon 2021. He won the match against Adrian Mannarino at 6-4, 6-7(3), 3-6, 6-2, 0-0 (15-0). Roger Federer Gives a Cheeky Response When Asked About Wimbledon Scare, Laughingly Says 'My English Isn't Good Enough' (Watch Video).

This obviously shows that Federer began well but faltered later. The Swiss ace registered a walkover win against Adrian Mannarino as the Frenchman got injured and was forced to retire during the game. Federer needs to improve his first set as landed only 46 per cent of his first serves in the opening set and 56 per cent in the next, which highlights his struggles. Talking about their head-to-head record, Roger Federer has an upper hand as he leads Richard Gasquet by a whopping 18-2 margin. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Roger Federer vs Richard Gasquet Men's Singles Second Round Match?

Roger Federer vs Richard Gasquet’s second-round match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on July 1, 2021 (Wednesday). The match will be played on Center Court and has a tentative start time of 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021Roger Federer vs Richard Gasquet Men’s Singles Second Round Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. Roger Federer vs Richard Gasquet Men's singles Round 2 match will be broadcasted on TV on either of Star Sports Select 1 or Select 2 channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Wimbledon 2021 Roger Federer vs Richard Gasquet Men’s Singles Second Round Match Online in India?

Those unable to catch the live action on TV can turn to online platforms. Fans can log on to Disney+ Hotstar to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online. Disney+ Hotstar app and website will provide the live stream of the Roger Federer vs Richard Gasquet clash.

