Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently made headlines when she was spotted attending the Wimbledon 2021 women's final match. She was among the many celebrity guests at the event including Tom Cruise and the members of the royal family, Prince William and Kate Middleton. While her pictures wherein she sat behind the royals went viral on the internet, we were in particular, fascinated by her all-white look for the event. It was simply chic and all parts charming. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Visits Her 'Sona' Restaurant in New York And Her Bright Yellow Pants Have Our Attention (View Pics).

Priyanka's white printed midi dress belonged to the house of Fendi. It was an all Fendi look for the actress as she paired it with black heels by the same brand. She further accessorised her look with a tan handbag and a plain white face mask. PeeCee kept her makeup extremely subtle for the occasion and she tied her hair in a high sleek bun. Priyanka was joined by her good friend, Natash Poonawalla and it suffices to say that it was one starry event to witness. BAFTA Awards 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Makes Yet Another Brilliant Red Carpet Appearance in Her Black Ronald van der Kemp Design.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Wimbledon 2021

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are certainly amazed by her simple choice and loved her outfit, do you think it deserved any of your attention? Do you approve of it or think it was too bland for PeeCee's otherwise ravishing taste?

