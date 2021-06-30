When it comes to cheeky responses, Roger Federer Can definitely ace the same. At least that's what his post-match interview suggests. So Roger Federer appeared for an interview after his walk-over win against Adrian Mannarino in the first round of the Wimbledon 2021. Post this, he appeared for the post-match presser where he was asked about surviving a scare of exit in Round 1 of the Wimbledon 2021. Roger decided to give a funny response to the same said, "My English isn't good enough." The crowd who had come to watch the proceedings to the game erupted with thunderous applauds. Roger Federer Hails Team Switzerland for their Win Against France in Euro 2020, Posts a Pictures on Insta Story.

Talking about the game, the Swiss tennis ace won the first set 6-4. Mannarino secured 7-6, 6-3 victories and started struggling with his fitness. However, the Frenchman continued to battle it out. Roger Federer made a stunning comeback as he won the fourth set 6-2. The fifth set could have gone either way but Mannarino struggled to keep up and Federer was given a walk-away win. Then was the post-match interview where Federer was asked if the old adage that Absence makes the heart grow fonder.

Federer who was in a comical mood said. "Sorry, I didn’t understand it. I heard something ‘absence’ and, I don’t know, my mind went blank. I don’t understand that saying. My English is not good enough." The conversation continued. You can watch the conversation below:

Roger Federer's Video:

As of now, Federer is now set to play the second round with Richard Gasquet. The dates for the second round are yet to be announced. Needless to say, Federer fans are quite excited to watch him in action again.

