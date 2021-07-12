Novak Djokovic attained one step closer to tennis greatness as he defeated Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final on Sunday to not just clinch the title but also win a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam, matching the likes of greats like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. And greatness, recognises greatness. Djokovic, after the historic win, was applauded many on social media, including the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Both Federer and Nadal too have won 20 Grand Slams each and Djokovic joined the duo with his victory on Sunday. Novak Djokovic Wins Wimbledon 2021 Men’s Singles Title, Equals With Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on Most Grand Slam Victories

But Djokovic didn't have it easy. The match swayed to and fro but the Serbian used all his experience to upstage his Italian opponent 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 and 6-3 to clinch his sixth Wimbledon title and etch his name in the record books.

Roger Federer took to Twitter to congratulate the Serbian star, who has been phenomenal in the tournament, saying that he was 'proud to play in an era of tennis champions.'

Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I'm proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done! — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 11, 2021

Rafael Nadal was also quick to congratulate his contemporary, who defeated him in the French Open final earlier this year. Nadal wrote that it was great that three players were tied on 20 Grand Slams.

Congrats @DjokerNole on this amazing achievement. 20 Grand Slam titles is huge and it is amazing that we are 3 players tied on this. Well done and, again, congrats to you and your team for this!@Wimbledon

— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) July 11, 2021

Wimbledon too posted a throwback tweet of Djokovic who said that as a child, he used to make Wimbledon trophies out of the materials in his room.

"When I was a little boy, I used to make the Wimbledon trophy out of materials in my room, imagining I'd be standing here one day" You've come a long way, @DjokerNole ☺️#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/uXYIbAYbsa — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2021

