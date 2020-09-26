Considered by many as the greatest female tennis player of all time, Serena Williams celebrates her 39th birthday today (September 26, 2020). The American superstar is a modern-day great of the sport and has won a total of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most by any player in the Open Era. Along with her single’s career, Serena has also won 14 titles in women’s doubles event and two in the mixed doubles event. Serena Williams Brings Daughter As Her 'Doubles Partner', Former US Open Champion Enjoys Tennis Practice With Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Serena’s winnings on the court has seen her being ranked in the top spot in WTA’s world rankings on eight separate occasions, reaching the pole position for the first time in 2002. Serena Williams once held the No.1 spot for a total of 186 weeks, tying the record of Steffi Graf and her total reign of 319 weeks as number 1 is third among the Open Era female players. So as the tennis star turns 39, we take a look at some power quotes and saying by her on success and life. Serena Williams Withdraws From Italian Open 2020 With Achilles Injury.

Serena Williams Quotes

"Everything Comes At A Cost. Just What Are You Willing To Pay For It?"

Serena Williams Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"I Just Hate To Lose. When I Am On The Court, It Is Like My Life Depends On It"

Serena Williams Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"I Really Think A Champion Is Defined Not By Their Wins But By How They Can Recover When They Fall"

Serena Williams Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"I Just Never Give Up. I Fight To The End. You Can’t Go Out And Say, ‘I Want A Bag Of Never-Say-Die Spirit.’ It’s Not For Sale"

Serena Williams Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"I’ve Grown Most Not From Victories, But Setbacks. If Winning Is God’s Reward, Then Losing Is How He Teaches Us"

Serena Williams Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"Nothing Comes To A Sleeper But A Dream"

Serena Williams Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"You Have To Believe In Yourself When No One Else Does"

Serena Williams Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"I Think In Life You Should Work On Yourself Until The Day You Die"

Serena Williams Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"I’ve Always Been A Fighter And I’ve Always Fought Through Things My Whole Life"

Serena Williams Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"I Decided I Can’t Pay A Person To Rewind Time, So I May As Well Get Over It"

Serena Williams Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Serena Williams is one of the greatest tennis players and her on-field achievements have seen her being crowned as Laureus Sportswoman of the Year four times (2003, 2010, 2016, 2018). Serena Williams has won a total of 39 Grand Slams in her tennis career, 14 of them have come with her sister Venus Williams in the women’s doubles category.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2020 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).