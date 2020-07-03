It was a special day for 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams as she took to the court. The tennis star has resumed practice amid coronavirus crisis; however, it was her two and a half-year-old partner who stole all the limelight. Partnering Williams was none other than her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. The mother-daughter duo took to the court in matching purple outfits. The former US Open champion took to her Instagram and posted pictures and a video from her practice with the daughter. Serena Williams Proud of Husband Alexis Ohanian’s Decision to Vacate Reddit Board for Black Replacement.

“Caption this (MUST SWIPE RIGHT),” wrote Williams. In the video, posted by the tennis star, she can be seen giving a high five to her daughter before walking off the court. The cute pictures of Olympia sharing the tennis court with her mother have gone viral and are all over the Internet.

Here’s Serena Williams’ Post

View this post on Instagram Caption this (MUST SWIPE RIGHT) A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 2, 2020 at 3:00pm PDT

Here’s The Video

View this post on Instagram the things I would do to watch this doubles game!! A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Jul 3, 2020 at 7:23am PDT

A Photo Was Uploaded On Olympia’s Insta As Well

View this post on Instagram Caption this A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Jul 2, 2020 at 1:46pm PDT

Before the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, Williams took part in Fed Cup qualifiers in Washington in February. Williams recently announced that she will take part in the 2020 US Open, which is scheduled to begin from August 24. Last year, Williams made it to the finals of the US Open but lost to 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu 6-3, 7-5 in the summit clash.

