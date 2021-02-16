Tennis fans must brace themselves as Serena Williams is set to take on Simona Halep in the much-anticipated quarter-final clash of Australian Open 2021. The encounter takes place at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on Tuesday (February 16). Williams has been on a quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title for a while now and must put her best foot forward in the upcoming fixture. On the other hand, World No. 2 Simona Halep has been phenomenal in previous rounds and would back herself to upset the American legend. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of Serena Williams vs Simona Halep match. Aslan Karatsev Becomes First Man in Open Era to Reach Semi-finals of Grand Slam Event on Debut.

The two Tennis powerhouses have locked horns on 11 previous occasions with Williams dominating the head-to-head record 9-2. Halep, nevertheless, emerged victorious when the two last met in the 2019 Wimbledon finals. However, predicting favourites for this game is a daunting task given the recent form of both players. Williams will naturally try to be the aggressor and take the early initiative in the match. However, If the Romanian can replicate her strategy from their Wimbledon final meeting, Williams's plans for a 24th celebration could be postponed further. As the exciting game gets lined up, let's look at the streaming and other details. Australian Open 2021: Naomi Osaka Crushes Su-Wei Hsieh, Sails into Semi-Finals.

Serena Williams vs Simona Halep match in Australian Open 2021 third-round in men’s singles will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on February 16 (Tuesday). The game has a tentative start time of 01:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Serena Williams vs Simona Halep third-round match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to watch the live telecast.

Fans can also follow the Australian Open 2021 online. Since Sony Pictures Network holds the broadcasting rights for Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Serena Williams vs Simona Halep women’s singles match online for fans in India.

