Former legendary Russian tennis ace Maria Sharapova has been inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. What made the Saturday night of August 23, 2025, even more special is that her greatest rival, Serena Williams, was bestowed with the responsibility of introducing Maria Sharapova to the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Serena Williams addressed Maria Sharapova as 'former rival, former fan and forever friend'.

Serena Williams Introduces Maria Sharapova

From long-time rivals, to forever friends 🫂 Serena Williams introduces Maria Sharapova into the International Tennis Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/fa9RRc9Goc — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 23, 2025

Introducing Maria Sharapova to the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Serena Williams said in her speech, "In 2004, when Maria was just 17 years old, she stunned the world and won Wimbledon. To this day, she calls it the highlight of her career. Today, I call it one of my hardest losses. The match didn't just make her a champion. It actually made her a star and launched one of the most talked about and controversial rivalries in tennis." The American former tennis player also added, "For more than a decade and a half, every time we took on each other, the atmosphere shifted. The tension was real, the fire was real, and honestly, you could feel it...".

The first-ever Russian woman to reach the No. 1 spot, Maria Sharapova, also shared her respect for Serena Williams in her acceptance speech. Maria Sharapova said, "It's a gift to have someone who motivates you to reach those heights. And I'll forever be grateful for bringing out the best in me". Sharing more, the 38-year-old added, "We both knew no other way than to fight our hearts out. We both hated to lose more than anything on this earth, and we both knew that the other was the biggest obstacle between ourselves and the trophy".

Maria Sharapova's Career At A Glance

Maria Sharapova turned pro in 2001, while her majestic career spanned till 2020. The ace Russian Tennis star was the first ever woman from her country to reach the No. 1 spot. Maria Sharapova has five Grand Slam titles: Australian Open (2008), French Open (2012, 2014), Wimbledon (2004), and US Open (2006). Sharapova has also managed three doubles titles.

