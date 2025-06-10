When it comes to wellness fads, Hollywood celebs are always the trendsetters, and matcha green tea is the latest star to shine bright on the scene! A plethora of stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kylie Jenner, Jessica Alba, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Harry Styles, Pharrell Williams are singing the praises of this green powerhouse, revelling in its incredible benefits—from sustained energy boosts to potent antioxidants. Just as the Olsen twins revolutionised the coffee experience at Starbucks, this lineup of influencers has established matcha as the must-have beverage for the health-conscious elite. Matcha 101: Why Is Everyone Obsessed With Matcha? Does It Contain Caffeine? Health Benefits and Other Details About the ‘Green’ Beverage.

Flashback to around 2015, when matcha first made its exciting debut on the menus of the coolest independent cafes in New York. This earthy alternative to coffee quickly took the world by storm, morphing into the trendy “matcha latte”—a frothy, dreamy blend of matcha and milk that became a staple for hipsters and Gen Z. Cities worldwide, from Los Angeles to London, Sydney to Hong Kong, have opened delightful matcha-dedicated cafés, fueling a craze that continues to thrive!

Powerhouses like Serena Williams have incorporated matcha into their daily routines, utilising its sustained energy to dominate the court, while Lady Gaga has made it her go-to for a healthy pick-me-up during gruelling tours. With her matcha lattes in hand, Gaga even teamed up with Starbucks to create a limited-edition drink that contributed to her Born This Way Foundation. How cool is that? Taylor Swift Has Officially Claimed the Rights to Her Master Recordings, and Her Stylish ’Swifties’ Are Bursting With Joy!

And let’s not forget the unforgettable moments when stars like Selena Gomez savour a relaxing matcha break or Kylie and Kendal Jenner stick to their daily matcha ritual. Packed with antioxidants and providing smooth, jitter-free energy, matcha is the perfect alternative to coffee for so many stars. The message is clear: if you want to sip like the stars, it's time to embrace this green tea phenomenon!

“There’s been a prioritisation of health and wellness over the last decade, and matcha has beautifully captured that wave,” shares Rocky Xu, founder of Rocky’s Matcha in Los Angeles. He notes that as consumers become more informed about nutrition, the demand for healthier options has soared. Matcha tea, rich in unique amino acids, is the ideal choice for anyone looking to steer clear of coffee jitters.

Matcha, a finely ground form of green tea, boasts a fascinating history rooted in Japan, with origins tracing back to China. Initially cherished by Buddhist monks for its calming yet alerting properties, matcha has transcended time and culture to become an integral part of the Japanese tea ceremony—a revered ritual that continues to enchant even today.

Get ready for a caffeine experience like no other! Matcha delivers a balanced and enduring energy boost without the dreaded crash that often follows coffee consumption. So the next time you reach for this green wonder, remember—you’re in good company with Hollywood’s elite. Embrace the matcha revolution and elevate your wellness game!

