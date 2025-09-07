Mumbai, September 7: Jannik Sinner overcame a stern test to set up a blockbuster final against Spain's rising sensation and world number two Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open. The US Open champion will also claim the No. 1 spot in the ATP Rankings, with Jannik Sinner's 65-week reign at the top set to end if Carlos Alcaraz emerges victorious, marking his return to the summit since September 2023, as per the US Open website. The great rivals, who between them have lifted the past seven major titles, will make history in New York when they become the first players in the Open Era to contest three Grand Slam title matches in the same season. Jannik Sinner to Take on Carlos Alcaraz in US Open 2025 Final After Beating Felix Auger-Aliassime in Semi-Final.

Sinner and Alcaraz are locked in a winner-takes-all battle for Grand Slam glory, with the Italian chasing his fifth major title and the Spaniard seeking his sixth. Notably, these two superstars have dominated the Grand Slam landscape, with no other player claiming a major championship since Novak Djokovic's US Open triumph in 2023.

Alacraz made his way to the final by ending Serbian Novak Djokovic's dream of lifting his 25th Grand Slam title with a resounding 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 win in straight sets, while Sinner was given a run for his money but managed to orchestrate a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows. He celebrated his 300th career match win after a gruelling 3 hours and 21 minutes contest.

Alcaraz holds a 9-5 advantage in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series, and their US Open final will mark the fifth meeting between the pair in 2025 - all of which have been finals. Their rivalry has been intense, with Alcaraz winning in Rome, at Roland Garros (where he staged a remarkable comeback from two sets down, saving three championship points), and in Cincinnati (where Sinner retired due to illness), while Sinner claimed victory at Wimbledon. Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic in Straight Sets to Reach US Open 2025 Final, Registers First-Ever Win Over Serbian Tennis Great on Hard Court.

Both Sinner and Alcaraz have been in imperious form this fortnight at Flushing Meadows. Top seed Sinner, who is on a 27-match winning streak at hard-court majors, has dropped just two sets across his six matches, while second seed Alcaraz has not dropped a set and was clinical in seeing off record 24-time major titlist Djokovic in the last four.

