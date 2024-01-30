The Indian Tennis team will play against Pakistan for the Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off tie in Pakistan. The Indian Tennis team landed in Islamabad to compete in the playoff tie, which ended 60 years wait for Pakistan to host the Indian Tennis team for any major tournament. The last time both sides played each other on a neutral venue with India coming on top in 2019. Also, India has won all seven Davis Cup fixtures against Pakistan played across clay, hard and Lawn surfaces. This time games will be played in Islamabad on the grass courts. Pakistan Sports Complex will be the venue of the two-day fixture. Rohan Bopanna Sends Encouraging Message to Young Indian Tennis Stars for India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 Fixtures.

While India’s top singles player Sumit Nagal will not be available for the IND vs PAK tie in Islamabad in February, The World Group I Play-offs include 12 tie players to be played on a home-and-away basis. All India Tennis Association (AITA) has announced the names of the six-member travelling Indian Tennis Squad, which includes doubles specialists Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni, getting back in form Yuki Bhambri, SD Prajwal Dev, N Sriram Balaji and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha. Rohit Rajpal will act as the non-playing captain of the team. Two-time US Open doubles finalist Aisam Ul Haq Qureshi will likely lead team Pakistan in the Davis Cup tie.

Date and Time of India vs Pakistan Davis Cup Fixture in IST

Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off tie of India Vs Pakistan is set to take place on the third and fourth of February. Matches will be played in Islamabad on the grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex. A Davis Cup tie comprises five matches - four singles and one doubles. The best of five winners will win the tie. The 12 winners will progress to World Group I while the losers will drop to World Group II.

A total of 24 national teams will compete in World Group I play-offs. India has been runners up 3 times in the past: 1966, 1974 and 1987, and owner of a plethora of grand records of the game. India defeated Morocco 4-1 to advance to Group I, while the Pakistan tennis team qualified for the World Group I play-off with a 5-0 victory over Indonesia.

