The Indian Tennis team will play against Pakistan for the Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off tie in Pakistan. This would be India’s first tour of Pakistan in 60 years after the central government and All India Tennis Association (AITA) gave the green signal for the venue. While India’s top singles player Sumit Nagal will not be available for the IND vs PAK tie in Islamabad, the Indian team consists of doubles specialists Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni, getting back in form Yuki Bhambri, SD Prajwal Dev, N Sriram Balaji and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha. The Matches are scheduled on the third and fourth February. While the picture of the team preparing for the Davis Cup surfaced on social media, Rohan Bopanna took the opportunity to encourage and wish budding tennis stars all the best for the tournament. 'I'm at Level 43, Not Age….' Rohana Bopanna's Heartfelt Winning Speech After Australian Open 2024 Men's Doubles Title Win Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Rohan Bopanna’s Encouraging Message for India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 Fixtures

Good luck guys. Let's go 💯💯💪🏽💪🏽🧡🤍💚 https://t.co/zkfWsMd7rn — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) January 30, 2024

