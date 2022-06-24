Wimbledon is back once again with its 135th edition. The top competition would witness tennis stars go at it once again and compete in the third Grand Slam of the year. Set to start on June 27, it would once again be an opportunity for some of the greats like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to cement their stature while for budding stars like Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, it is an opportunity to show the world their arrival in the sport. Besides them, the iconic Serena Williams too would compete in the event after being given a wildcard entry. Mallorca Championships 2022: Daniil Medvedev Loses Against Roberto Bautista Agut, Crashes Out of The Tournament

While Daniil Medvedev would miss out due to the ban on Russian players, German ace Alexander Zverev has been ruled out due to an injury he suffered against Nadal in the French Open final earlier this month. Also, this would be the first time since 1998 that Roger Federer would not compete at the Wimbledon. The Swiss maestro is recovering from an injury. Japanese star Naomi Osaka is also slated to miss out due to an Achilles tendon.

Wimbledon 2022 Date

Wimbledon 2022 is set to get underway on June 27 with the tournament ending on the men's singles final date- July 10.

Wimbledon 2022 Venue

Like always, this time too, the venue for Wimbledon 2022 would be the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, UK.

Wimbledon 2022 Top Seeds

Novak Djokovic has been picked as top seed in the men's singles category. This is also the first time that the top two ranked players would not be competing at the event. While Medvedev's absence can be explained by the ban on Russian players amidst his country's atrocities and attack on Ukraine, Zverev injured his ankle pretty badly during the Australian Open semifinal against eventual champion Rafael Nadal. Djokovic, who is ranked third, thus is the top seed.

For the women's singles category, Polish star Iga Swiatek is the top seed. The 21-year-old is having the time of her life in the sport, notching an undefeated streak and clinching the French Open 2022 title earlier this month in style. The world number one is also a favourite to win the title.

Wimbledon 2022 Schedule

The qualifying rounds of the competition began on June 20 with the main draws set to start on June 27. The round of 16 clashes would be played from July 3, three days before the semifinals on July 8. The women's singles final would be contested on July 9 with the men's summit clash following a day later.

Wimbledon 2022 Match Timings

The match timings at Wimbledon 2022 however, are not fixed. With the announcement of the main draws, fans would be able to have a clear idea as to which part of the day the games would be played. The tentative timings of the succeeding fixtures would be released subsequently.

Wimbledon 2022 Live Telecast and Streaming Details

Star Sports are the official broadcasters for Wimbledon 2022 in India. Star Sports would provide live telecasts to all tennis fans in India, who would be eager on watching the tournament very closely. For watching live streaming of the matches, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and pay a nominal subscription free.

Wimbledon 2022 Defending Champions

Novak Djokovic enters this competition as its defending champion in the men's singles category. Ashleigh Barty had reigned supreme in the women's singles section with a win over Karolina Pliskova. Djokovic for the record had gotten the better of Matteo Berrettini.

