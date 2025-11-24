Mumbai, November 24: A 66-year-old retired man in Japan recently hit the jackpot when he won 600 million yen or USD 3.8 million (about INR 34 crore) in a lottery. The man identified as "S" reportedly hid the news about winning INR 34 crore lottery from his wife and allegedly indulged in a secret life of luxury. If reports are to be believed, the retiree splurged the money on a luxury car, hot springs and plush resorts before suffering from an identity crisis.

According to a Japanese media outlet, The Gold Online, the 66-year-old retiree worked for a major manufacturing company before he retired. The report also claimed that the "S" and his wife live in Tokyo on a combined monthly pension of 300,000 yen (USD 2,000 or INR 1.7 lakh). It is also reported that the couple had savings of 27 million yen (USD 174,000). So how did "S" win the lottery? China: Lottery Winner Defrauded of INR 11.5 Crore, yet To Receive Winnings Despite Court Victory.

Retiree Won INR 34 Crore in Lottery

As per the report, the 66-year-old retiree spends his days reading the newspaper at a local coffee shop. After breakfast, "S" used to buy lottery tickets, each costing 300 yen (USD 2). One day, "S" found that he won big in a lottery and needed to visit the bank to claim his prize. The retiree learned that he won a grand prize of 600 million yen. "This does not feel real. The number is so huge, I am even a bit scared," he said upon winning the lottery.

"S" also said that the odds of winning the lottery were lower than being struck by lightning. "This is just an experience in my life," he added. The report further added that "S" hid the news about winning the lottery from his wife, as she managed their finances tightly. The retiree told his wife that he won 5 million yen (about INR 28.6 lakh) in the lottery and promised to use it for home renovations.

'S' Spends Lottery Money on Luxury Car, Hot Springs and Secret Travel

It is learnt that "S" spent the lottery amount on a luxury car, booked stays for himself at high-end hot spring resorts, and even travelled across Japan. In reality, the 66-year-old retiree spent 18 million yen (INR 1 crore) in six months. During this period, "S" parked the luxury car in an underground lot, wore old clothes and even maintained distance from his friends to avoid suspicion. Anilkumar Bolla, Indian From Kerala, Wins INR 240 Crore ‘The UAE Lottery’ in Abu Dhabi After Choosing Mother’s Birth Date for Luck.

However, the secret life of "S" led to guilt and loneliness as he saw couples with their children and missed his family. The Tokyo resident recalled his father's lonely death after divorce and bankruptcy. In the end, "S" consulted a financial planner and went on to invest nearly 500 million yen (about INR 28.6 crore). The retiree also named his wife and children as beneficiaries, hoping that the money would provide security to his family after his death.

