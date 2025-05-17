ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: Second in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 points table, the United States of America will host Canada and Oman in an ODI tri-series, which will be part of the CWC League Two cycle. In the first match, the USA will lock horns against Canada, who are fourth in the points table. The USA have been in rich form so far, winning 11 of their 16 matches, and are coming off a two-match winning run. Brandon McMullen Goes Past Sachin Tendulkar, KL Rahul and MS Dhoni as He Completes 1000 Runs in ODIs, Achieves Feat During Scotland vs UAE ICC CWC League 2 Match.

On the other hand, Canada, who have nine wins from 11 matches, have seen two games abandoned, one tie, and a loss in the last five matches. So far in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 cycle, both nations have clashed twice, with the USA coming out on top against Canada twice.

When is United States of America vs Canada ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The United States of America will host Canada in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 on Saturday, May 17. The USA vs CAN ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match will be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of United States of America vs Canada ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the United States of America vs Canada ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match in India. For USA vs CAN ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 online viewing options, read below. Netherlands Beat Scotland By 19 Runs in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27; Max O'Dowd, Zach Lion-Cachet, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe Shine in Dutch Victory.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of United States of America vs Canada ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

FanCode have the live streaming rights of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in India. So, the United States of America vs Canada ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will be available for viewing options on the FanCode app and website. But, fans will need to buy a pass worth 99 INR to watch the USA vs CAN ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2025 09:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).