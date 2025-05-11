Netherlands defeated Scotland by 19 runs in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 on Saturday, May 10. Batting first, the Netherlands National Cricket Team scored 282/7, riding on superb knocks by Max O'Dowd (64), Zach Lion-Cachet (78) and captain Scott Edwards (70) at the VRA Ground in Amstelveen. For Scotland, Brad Currie took four wickets (4/52) while Brandon McMullen (1/57), Mark Watt (1/48) and Jasper Davidson (1/70) scalped one apiece. In response, Scotland were restricted to 263/9. For Scotland, George Munsey struck a century (106) but no other batter of the Scotland National Cricket Team could score a half-century, the next best effort being that of 47 runs off Matthew Cross. Paul van Meekeren (3/39) and Roelof van der Merwe (3/34) scalped three wickets each for the Netherlands, while Kyle Klein (2/58) and Zach Lion-Cachet (1/26) were among the other wicket-takers. UAE Women Retire Out All 10 Batters Against Qatar in Rare Move During ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2025.

Netherlands Beat Scotland

