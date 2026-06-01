Where To Watch New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Finals Live Streaming Online in India?

The 2026 NBA Finals present a historic showdown as the New York Knicks face the San Antonio Spurs, tipping off on Thursday, 4 June 2026 (IST). This championship series serves as a highly anticipated, modern rematch of the iconic 1999 NBA Finals. The series spotlights a stellar headline matchup between the Knicks' star playmaker Jalen Brunson and the Spurs' dominant center Victor Wembanyama. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Share Courtside PDA After New York Knicks’ Historic Win (Watch Viral Video).

Where To Watch NBA Finals 2026 in India?

Indian basketball enthusiasts can stream the entire 2026 NBA Finals live on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon took over as the primary destination for NBA broadcasting in India, making every game of the championship series accessible through an active Prime membership. Fans can view the live coverage on the Prime Video app across mobile devices, tablets, smart TVs, and the official website.

Additionally, selective free coverage of the event will be broadcast on the official NBA India YouTube channel. For fans seeking custom multi-camera angles, localized commentary, and comprehensive post-game analysis, the games remain accessible globally through the premium NBA League Pass subscription service. Michael Jordan Viral Video: Tyler Reddick Shuts Down Questions Regarding NBA Legend's Interaction With Son.

NBA Finals 2026 Series Fact

Game / Event Date & Time (IST) Venue Live Streaming (India) Game 1 Thursday, 4 June 2026 (06:00 AM) Frost Bank Center, San Antonio Amazon Prime Video / NBA League Pass Game 2 Saturday, 6 June 2026 (06:00 AM) Frost Bank Center, San Antonio Amazon Prime Video / NBA League Pass Game 3 Tuesday, 9 June 2026 (06:00 AM) Madison Square Garden, New York Amazon Prime Video / NBA League Pass Game 4 Thursday, 11 June 2026 (06:00 AM) Madison Square Garden, New York Amazon Prime Video / NBA League Pass Game 5* Sunday, 14 June 2026 (06:00 AM) Frost Bank Center, San Antonio Amazon Prime Video / NBA League Pass

Series Background and WTC-Style Stakes

The series officially tips off on Thursday, 4 June 2026, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, before shifting to New York's historic Madison Square Garden for games three and four. The San Antonio Spurs enter the series after battling past the Oklahoma City Thunder in a grueling seven-game Western Conference Finals. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks advanced comfortably after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference, as they look to end a championship drought stretching back to 1973.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).