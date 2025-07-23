The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 has been a spectacle for cricket fans, with both the India national cricket team and the England national cricket team showcasing 15 days of thrilling on-field action, with the Ben Stokes-captained Three Lions leading the series 2-1, setting up the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester a must-win for Shubman Gill and Co. The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 will be held at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, where India are yet to win a match in the red-ball international format, having lost four and drawn five. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025: Will Ben Stokes Fire Big at Manchester? A Look at English Captain’s Fine Record at Old Trafford.

However, Manchester remains a venue that sees rain play a part in most of the Tests, which take place during the June-August season in England. So far, rain has stayed away in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, where on-field cricket has ruled roost, but come IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, things do not look much brighter. Check out the Manchester weather forecast for IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Day 1 below.

Manchester Weather Forecast for IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1

The weather forecast in Manchester for IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Day 1 is as gloomy as the weather in England is expected. Rain is expected to make its presence felt throughout Day 1 at Old Trafford, as the sun plays hide-and-seek with the clouds. With showers expected, rain could potentially play spoilsport, where Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester sees a washout.

Interestingly, the Manchester weather forecast for the remainder of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 after Day 2 is also not looking too promising.

