WWE RAW Free Live Streaming Online, June 1: Get Wrestling Weekly Episode Live TV Telecast Details With Time in IST

The June 1, 2026, edition of WWE Monday Night RAW broadcasts live tonight from the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. Serving as the highly anticipated fallout episode from the historic Clash in Italy premium live event, tonight's show marks the beginning of the annual King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. Full List of WWE Wrestlers Released After Firing by TKO.

Where to Watch WWE RAW Live Streaming in India?

Due to the European location of the event, the show features a special adjusted broadcasting window. For viewers in India, WWE RAW will air live tonight, Monday, June 1, 2026, starting at 11:30 PM IST. This is a departure from the standard early Tuesday morning slot usually required for North American events.

In India, the event will be available for live streaming exclusively via Netflix, following the platform’s global partnership with the promotion. Subscribers can stream the episode live or watch it on-demand immediately following the conclusion of the show. IShowSpeed Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUUU' at WrestleMania 42 (Watch Video).

WWE RAW Preview

Tonight's episode focuses heavily on the immediate aftermath of the brutal Tribal Combat match, where World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns successfully defended his title and the Ula Fala against Jacob Fatu. In a highly anticipated segment, a defeated Fatu is scheduled to appear live to fall in line and publicly acknowledge the Tribal Chief.

Additionally, the opening round of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will officially commence tonight using a high-stakes Fatal 4-Way format. The men's bracket will see Intercontinental Champion Penta, Solo Sikoa, Carmelo Hayes, and Oba Femi face off in a massive powerhouse collision. On the women's side, Roxanne Perez, Lash Legend, IYO Sky, and Giulia will square off in a star-studded elimination match to advance toward the finals at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 09:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).