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Sports SPORTS Full List of WWE Wrestlers Released After Firing by TKO On Friday, 24 April 2026, the organisation released approximately 25 on-screen talents across its main roster and the NXT developmental brand.

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World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), operating under TKO Group Holdings, has initiated a significant wave of roster cuts following WrestleMania 42. On Friday, 24 April 2026, the organisation released approximately 25 on-screen talents across its main roster and the NXT developmental brand. The departures include high-profile competitors, newly signed veterans, and the entirety of a prominently featured faction, signalling a major creative and financial reset for the company. Wrestlemania 42, Day 2: Roman Beats Punk to Capture WWE World Heavyweight Title; Oba Shocks Brock.

Main Roster Departures and Tag Team Exits

Several main roster exits involved former champions and recent acquisitions. Kairi Sane, who returned to WWE in 2023 and recently held the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Asuka, was among those released. The husband-and-wife duo of Aleister Black and Zelina Vega also departed the company. Black had been involved in a long-running on-screen rivalry with Damian Priest upon his return to the organisation, while Vega was a steady presence in the women's division.

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) were also let go. The veteran tag team debuted on SmackDown in October 2024, briefly holding the WWE Tag Team Championship shortly after their arrival. Other main roster veterans released include Santos Escobar and former United States Champion Apollo Crews.

The Dissolution of the Wyatt Sicks

The latest round of cuts resulted in the dissolution of the Wyatt Sicks, a faction formed in June 2024 by Bo Dallas (portraying Uncle Howdy) to honour his late brother, Bray Wyatt. All five members of the group—Dallas, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan—have left the organisation.

The group had recently been featured in the tag team title picture. Nikki Cross, who spent a decade with WWE and held multiple championships, publicly confirmed her departure on social media, thanking the organisation and her peers for her tenure.

NXT and Developmental Cuts

The restructuring extended into WWE's developmental system, NXT. Andre Chase, a popular figure and two-time NXT Tag Team Champion who led the 'Chase U' faction, was released. Dante Chen, the first Singaporean-born WWE Superstar, also confirmed his exit after a five-year tenure.

The women's division saw the release of Alba Fyre, a former NXT UK Women's Champion, and Zoey Stark, who had been sidelined with a knee injury since May 2025 but was recently cleared to compete. Several developmental prospects, including Tyson DuPont, Tyriek Igwe, Tyra Mae Steele, Sirena Linton, Malik Blade, and Luca Crusifino, were also cut from the roster. WWE WrestleMania 42: Cody Rhodes Defeats Randy Orton to Retain Undisputed WWE Title at Allegiant Stadium

WWE Wrestlers Released

Nikki Cross

Alba Fyre

Zoey Stark

Joe Gacy

Uncle Howdy/Bo Dallas

Andre Chase

Dexter Lumis

Erick Rowan

Dante Chen

Aleister Black

Zelina Vega

Kairi Sane

Apollo Crews

Chris Sabin

Alex Shelley

Santos Escobar

Tyson Dupont

Tyriek Igwe

Chris Island

Tyra Mae Steele

Sirena Linton

Trill London

Malik Blade

Luca Crusifino

Since WWE merged with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to form TKO Group Holdings in late 2023, the organisation has adopted a stricter approach to roster management. Post-WrestleMania roster resets were a long-standing tradition in WWE, but the scale of the 2026 cuts highlights TKO's ongoing efforts to streamline operations and adjust creative directions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (FightfulSelect), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 03:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).