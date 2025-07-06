Ahead of the ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025, South Africa have named their playing XI against Zimbabwe, which will be led by stand-in skipper Wiaan Mulder, who replaces Keshav Maharaj. The Proteas have handed two players - Prenelan Subrayen and Lesego Senokwane - debuts, apart from bringing Senuran Muthusamy back into the Test arena. Corbin Bosch and Kwena Maphaka have both been rested. South Africa leads the two-Test series, 1-0. ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025: South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj Ruled Out of Second Match Against Zimbabwe With Groin Strain.

South Africa Name XI

🔥 TEAM NEWS 🔥 Wiaan Mulder will lead the Proteas Men as captain in the second and final Test match of the Zimbabwean series. 🧢🇿🇦 A proud moment as Prenelan Subrayen and Lesego Senokwane are set to make their Test debuts. 🏏✨ A fresh chapter in South African cricket as our… pic.twitter.com/C9bPvlAhvZ — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) July 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)