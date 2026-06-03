1% Shift to Ethanol Vehicles Can Save India INR 195 Crore in Foreign Exchange, Says Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi, June 3: A one per cent shift in India's annual petrol vehicle sales to ethanol-powered vehicles could help the country save nearly Rs 195 crore in foreign exchange during an ethanol supply year, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday. Speaking at an event here, the minister said the launch of mass-market flex-fuel mobility marks a major milestone in India's efforts to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and accelerate the transition towards cleaner transportation options.

“The move would not only strengthen the country's energy security but also support the government's broader strategy of promoting domestically produced biofuels,” Puri said. "Mass market flex fuel mobility has begun today," the minister added, underlining the government's commitment to expanding the use of ethanol-based fuels across the transport sector. He announced that E85 fuel, which contains up to 85 per cent ethanol blended with petrol, will be made available through designated fuel dispensing stations across the country. Hero MotoCorp to Launch First E85 Flex-Fuel Motorcycle in India on June 3: All You Need To Know.

According to Puri, E85 fuel will be substantially cheaper than conventional petrol, making it an attractive and cost-effective alternative for consumers. “Greater adoption of ethanol-powered vehicles could significantly reduce India's import bill for crude oil and petroleum products while creating additional demand for domestically produced ethanol,” Puri mentioned. India has been steadily increasing ethanol blending in petrol as part of its strategy to reduce fossil fuel imports, cut carbon emissions and provide additional income opportunities for farmers through the biofuel value chain. India’s Flex-Fuel Push: Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki Set to Launch First Ethanol-Powered Motorcycle and Car This Week.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari last month unveiled an indigenous ethanol-based cooking stove technology that he said can produce cooking flames at a lower cost than commercial LPG cylinders, while also announcing a Rs 40-crore initiative to promote scientific temperament among young Indians. Speaking at an event in Nagpur on May 25, Gadkari said the new technology uses a blend of ethanol and water to generate flames suitable for cooking purposes. “By mixing 7 per cent ethanol in water, stove-like flames are generated, and it is cheaper than cooking gas. It is indigenous to our country,” the minister said.

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