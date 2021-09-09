Do you want to build a profitable website and increase your sales, organic traffic without spending on ads? Then you are in the right place. Kherk Roldan is there to help people to achieve their goals related to optimize their website and increase traffic on their website without spending on ads. He helps e-commerce websites holders to gain organic traffic using an advanced ecommerce SEO strategy. He has different strategies for different niches to make the website of their clients the best one.

He is helping business owners to increase their traffic using SEO and Google Ads. Organic visibility leads to increased traffic on the website which is a monumental benefit of SEO. Search engine optimization is hyper-targeted and customer-centric. His effective ecommerce SEO strategy will help deliver the web pages to a relevant audience via pertinent search queries. He helps to build better relationships with the audience, improve the customer experience, increase the authority, drive more people to the business website, give an edge over the competition, and increase conversions, which leads to more sales, more loyal customers, and more growth for the business.

SEO is the best and cost-effective way to reach customers in key moments. Everyone knows that they need SEO for their digital properties, and the benefits they will get from the SEO work being implemented on their behalf. His goal is to establish a strong foundation for a website with an effective user experience that is easily discoverable in search.

According to him, SEO is important because it keeps the search results fair. It reduces the ability to manipulate the results as much as possible so that the websites appearing for each search are there. A website that attracts visitors correlate with high search engine rankings, so if the website meets the specific criteria and requirements, the website will achieve the top spot in search engine rankings signals to searchers that the site is a credible source.

About Kherk Roldan:

He was a fresh graduate in nursing but had no interest in working abroad. He just wanted to follow what his parents wanted him to do. He created Kherkroldanseo.com to provide a range of training courses for people who want to learn the basic to advance skills in this field and tutorials for anyone looking to learn about SEO. He is a Philippine-based Ecommerce SEO Expert who has been in the industry for 10 years.

In 2016 he had a client who has an e-commerce business and that is where he started to incorporate SEO into e-commerce and Google ads as well. He fell in love with the process of ecommerce SEO and Google ads. So he decided to create his store, built it, and did SEO. This was the turning point of his life. At first, he failed as he didn’t have time to focus and got a lot of clients that time. In 2017 he decided to focus on building his store and make it profitable until now.