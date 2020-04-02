Aarogya Setu App Launched by Modi Government to Track Coronavirus Cases: Know Features And How to Download The COVID-19 Tracking Applications

Aarogya Setu app (Photo Credits: Screenshot)

New Delhi, April 2: The government has launched an application called Aarogya Setu that tracks coronavirus cases and lets users know if they are near to an infected person. Developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Aarogya Setu app also enables users to check if they have coronavirus-related symptoms. The application also has a detailed list of coronavirus helpline numbers for each state. Coronavirus Restrictions Propel Online Sale of Groceries, Computers in United States.

Aarogya Setu app is different from the MyGov app and Corona Kavach, another COVID-19 tracking app. The app is now available for all Android and iPhone users in India. You can download it from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Available in up to 11 languages, the app asks users to register themselves and uses Bluetooth and GPS in smartphones for tracking data with permission. While GPS tracks the user's location, Bluetooth will check if and when he/she come in close proximity with someone with coronavirus.

"Aarogya Setu app is aimed at augmenting the initiatives of the Government of India, particularly the Department of Health, in proactively reaching out to and informing the users of the app regarding risks, best practices and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19," the government has said. Coronavirus Outbreak: Chinese Video App TikTok Donates 4 Lakh Hazmat Suits, 2 Lakh Masks Worth Rs 100 Crore to Indian Doctors.

How Does Arogya Setu App Funcion?

Unlike Corona Kavach, which tracks the location of coronavirus infected persons based on information shared by people, Aarogya Setu app will keep tracking your vicinity as long as you are sharing your location. It has access to the government's database of known coronavirus cases. It sends an alert notification if you come, even unknowingly, in the vicinity of an infected person.

In the Aarogya Setu app, there is a chatbot which can help users understand symptoms of coronavirus and answer their queries. The app also offers rolling updates from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on the coronavirus pandemic. You can also check live tweets from the ministry.

How to Use Aarogya Setu App:

Once you download the Aarogya Setu app, you will have to select a language and undergo a small registration process that just needs your mobile number. You can skip the section which requires submission of details such as name, age and gender. "Your data will be shared only with the Government of India. The app does not allow your name and mobile number to be disclosed to the public at large at any time," read the app's privacy policy.