New Delhi, May 31: Indkal Technologies, the official licensee of Acer Home Entertainment business in India, on Wednesday announced the launch of the new Google TV lineup from Acer in the country.

Among the products, the flagship 'O series' with an OLED display and a 60-watt speaker system with large woofers will be launched in two sizes -- 55-inch and 65-inch variants. Gaming Laptop COLORFUL EVOL X15 AT Unveiled With QHD 165Hz Display: From Price and Specs, Know Everything Here.

The company also launched an affordable QLED range under the 'V series', which will allow customers to enjoy an advanced QLED display at a reasonable price. The TV will be available in 32-inch variants along with the regular 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch variants.

The other products launched were the I and G series value segment products with features such as MEMC, Dolby Atmos and Vision, and UHD Upscaling, along with high-end brightness and contrast.

ACER GOOGLE TV LAUNCH:

Moreover, the company launched a new TV lineup with improved sound across all product ranges, with the I series sporting a new audio system with 30-watt speakers in 32-inch and 40-inch models; and 36-watt and 40-watt speakers in UHD models in sizes 43-inch, 50-inch, 55 inches, 65 inches and 75 inches.

Acer's popular 'H series' range has launched with a 76-watt speaker system with improved bass and treble and a more immersive audio setup.

Google TV is also available in the existing range of premium QLEDs, the 'W series', with the unique Anti-Glare Display, Wallpaper Design, Aural Sound, and Motion Sensors, according to the company.

The entire new Google TV range from Acer features dual-band WiFi and 2-way Bluetooth 5.0, with HDMI 2.1 ports and USB 3.0, and Dolby Atmos as a major value addition to all UHD models across all six series. Vivo S17, Vivo S17 Pro, Vivo S17t Announced with 120Hz Curved Display: Check Price, Specs, and Other Details..

The company announced various timelines for the products' retail availability, with the I series being sold across channels on June 6.

