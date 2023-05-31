Mumbai, May 31: COLORFUL has launched a new gaming laptop called EVOL X15 AT. It is powered by the latest 13th-generation Intel Core processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050/RTX 4060 graphics, and 16GB DDR5 memory (expandable up to 64GB).

The latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop GPU offer NVIDIA DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex technologies to enhance performance. With GeForce RTX 4060 8GB laptop GPU it offers improved graphics with a maximum TPD of up to 140W. LG StanbyME Go Launched: 27-inch Portable Wireless Touchscreen Display Comes With Unique Carry Case, Check Price and Other Details.

The COLORFUL EVOL X15 AT sports a 15.6-inch display with QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support.

For cooling, the gaming laptop comes with Storm Blade 4.0 Cooling Technology that uses dual cooling fans and a redesigned 79-fin fan blade. It also includes 6 high-performance heat pipes.

For storage, the new laptop comes with 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD and an additional empty M.2 slot for M.2 PCIe Gen3 SSDs. Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), which offers up to 40 Gbps high-speed data transfer. Moto G Stylus 5G Announced With 120Hz Display, Water-Repellent Coating: Check Price, Specs, and Other Details Here.

COLORFUL EVOL X15 AT Price

The COLORFUL EVOL X15 AT is priced at an MSRP of $919 (approx. Rs 76,000) for the i5-13500HX 4060 model. The i7-13700HX 4050 model comes at $969 (approx. Rs 80,135). The gaming laptop comes in Pine Blue, Mist Grey, and Purple Grape colour options. Indian availability will be announced at a later date.

