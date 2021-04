Bengaluru: Global PC brand Acer on Monday unveiled a gaming laptop Acer Nitro 5 in India that starts from Rs 69,999. The laptop that features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display is available at Acer Online Store and Amazon, the company said in a statement. The laptop is powered by the latest 11th gen Intel Core H-series processor designed for ultra-portable gaming and is paired with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. Acer Veriton N Series Business PC Launched in India at Rs 9,999.

"Acer Nitro series gaming comes with a rich legacy of offering powerful gaming performance and latest technology and patented cooling technology at value price points," said Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India. The latest Nitro 5 comes with the latest 11th generation Intel Core H35 series gaming processors which "offers truly outstanding performance for the price and shows our deep collaboration with Intel to deliver the best for the Indian gamers," Goel added.

Gamers can have blur-free gameplay with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time with a screen-to-body ratio of 80 per cent with narrow 7.02mm bezels. Nitro 5 allows gamers to configure their laptops for maximum speed and massive storage with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs, up to 2TB HDD, and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. The new Nitro 5 comes with Planet 9 access. It is an eSports platform filled with a community of like-minded gamers from aspiring eSports athletes to hardcore professionals, the company said.

