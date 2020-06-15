Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Acer Veriton N Series Business PC Launched in India at Rs 9,999

Technology IANS| Jun 15, 2020 05:16 PM IST
Acer Veriton N Series Business PC (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bengaluru, June 15: Global PC brand Acer on Monday unveiled affordable Acer Veriton N series business PC powered by latest Intel Dual Core/Quad-Core processors paired with 4GB RAM (expandable upto 8GB) at a starting price of Rs 9,999 in India. The new Veriton N series comes with Microsoft Windows 10, better wireless connectivity along with security and manageability features.

"To address the immediate task of keeping the workforce functional with minimum losses in productivity, Acer India launched this product that is enterprise ready and delivers a more responsive and fast computing experience," Sudhir Goel, Chief of Commercial Business Group, Acer India said in a statement.

The PCs support up to two displays to maximize productivity, and 6 USB ports with at least 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 for high-speed data transfer and best-in-class connectivity.

