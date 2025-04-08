San Francisco, April 8: Amid the rising AI competition, Google has reportedly adopted a new strategy: paying the staff not to work in the company but to stop them from joining from joining the rivals. The staff continues to get paid for 12 months as a part of noncompete agreements but cannot join the rivals. Some employees reportedly get some extended garden leaves.

According to reports, Google DeepMind started paying the staff a one-year paid break so that they would not join competitors in the UK. These staff are subject to noncompete agreements, and they cannot officially join other companies for a year, but they get paid by Google. DeepMind reportedly said that it considered various factors related to such a strategy. Fannie Mae Layoffs: US-Based Federal National Mortgage Association Lays Off 200 Telugu Employees for Misuse of ‘Matching Grants Programme’, Total 700 Affected.

Nando de Freitas's Post on X About Google DeepMind Noncomplete Agreement

Dear @GoogDeepMind ers, First, congrats on the new impressive models. Every week one of you reaches out to me in despair to ask me how to escape your notice periods and noncompetes. Also asking me for a job because your manager has explained this is the way to get promoted, but… — Nando de Freitas (@NandoDF) March 26, 2025

Google DeepMind considered the seniority of the employees and the criticality of their work to identify the length of the noncompete clauses. Despite this being beneficial to the staff, they feel left off amid AI development and progress in the world.

A Google DeepMind employee, Nando de Freitas, posted on the social media platform X, highlighting how to escape the noncompetes and notice periods. He said, "Also, you are asking me for a job because your manager has explained this is the way to get promoted, but I digress."

He said not to reach out to him but instead talk to each other and that the division's leads were responsible. He tagged Koray Kavukcuoglu, VP of Research and Technology at Google DeepMind, and Douglas Eck, Google DeepMind lead and recovering faculty member, who wrote that these senior employees allegedly told him they were against it.

Nando de Freitas encouraged others not to sign such noncomplete agreements, saying, "Above all don't sign these contracts. No American corporation should have that much power, especially in Europe. It's abuse of power, which does not justify any end." Yes Bank Layoffs: Indian Private Bank Restructures Its Business To Simplify Operations and Improve Profit, Lays Off Senior Management Team.

Whether it is Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, xAI, Perplexity AI, Anthropic or any other artificial intelligence company, they all have faced the issue of employees joining rivals for better opportunities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2025 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).