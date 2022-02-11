Several Airtel users are currently facing service outage for 4G network, broadband and mobile app across India. The distressed users took to Twitter complaining about the issue related to service. Some of the customers are facing a problem with the mobile network, while some are reporting issues related to Airtel broadband connection, app and Airtel Fiber. Downdectector also shows a huge number of Airtel outage reported since 11 am IST. Most reported problems on Downdectetor are about the total blackout, mobile internet and no signal. Airtel Down: Netizens Across India Post Tweets Complaining of Airtel 4G, Broadband And Wifi Service Outage.

One user's tweet reads, "#AirtelDown @Airtel_Presence everything from wifi to mobile data doesn't work. Even your site containing 24*7 support numbers seems to be down."

#AirtelDown @Airtel_Presence everything from wifi to mobile data doesn't work. Even your site containing 24*7 support numbers seems to be down. — . (@bhindiwalaa) February 11, 2022

Another user tweeted, "No broadband connection, no mobile network and unable to use Airtel app for logging ticket. An early start to weekend Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes #Airtel #AirtelDown @airtelindia".

No broadband connection, no mobile network and unable to use Airtel app for logging ticket. An early start to weekend 😄 #Airtel #AirtelDown @airtelindia — Shubham Goel (@Shub_Goel) February 11, 2022

As of now, the cause of the Airtel 4G network problem is unknown. Airtel is yet to acknowledge the issue, but we expect a response from the company soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2022 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).