Amazfit Balance 3 and Balance Ultra Launched; Check Specifications

Amazfit has expanded its wearable portfolio with the launch of the Balance 3 and the series' first Ultra model, the Balance Ultra. Both smartwatches feature upgraded displays and enhanced button configurations, positioning them as central tools for the company's new Hybrid Training system.

The Balance 3 and Balance Ultra represent the latest iteration of the series, which is designed to support users across strength and endurance training, work-life balance, and stress management. These new devices are also supported by the improved Zepp App, which provides the analytical framework for the watches’ health and fitness tracking capabilities. Apple App Store Update: Ecosystem Facilitated Record USD 1.4 Trillion in Billings and Sales in 2025.

Amazfit Balance 3 Specifications and Features

The Amazfit Balance 3 features a 1.5-inch OLED display protected by sapphire glass, now boasting a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, a 50% increase over its predecessor. The device includes four buttons in total, consisting of a rotating crown and a button on the right, alongside two additional buttons on the left.

The watch is powered by a 658mAh battery, which maintains a battery life of up to 21 days on a single charge. Its dual-band GPS system has been improved for greater efficiency, offering up to 41 hours of use in Accuracy Mode. While currently available with a stainless steel case, a titanium version is scheduled for release soon, with both models featuring 10 ATM water resistance suitable for swimming and free diving up to 45m.

Amazfit Balance Ultra Performance and Battery

The Balance Ultra is constructed with a titanium body and measures 51.8mm in diameter. It features a larger 780mAh battery, which extends typical usage to up to 30 days and provides up to 50 hours of operation in Accuracy GPS Mode. The Ultra model distinguishes itself with five buttons, including three located on the left side.

Despite these differences, the Ultra shares core specifications with the Balance 3, including the same OLED screen, microphone and speaker system, 64GB of internal storage, and the BioTracker 6.0 PPG Biometric Sensor. The Ultra model is bundled with two straps, consisting of synthetic leather and silicone options. JioBLAST, Esports Foundation Kick Off Nationwide VALORANT Showmatches Under ‘India Rising: Road to EWC’ Initiative.

Amazfit Balance 3 Price and Availability

The Amazfit Balance 3 in stainless steel is currently available for GBP 370, while the upcoming titanium version will be priced at GBP 450. The Amazfit Balance Ultra is available now for GBP 600.

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