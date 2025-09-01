New Delhi, September 1: Amazon Kuiper, led by Jeff Bezos, is reportedly planning to enter India’s satellite internet market, following the steps of Elon Musk’s Starlink. The company will be competing with OneWeb, the Jio-SES joint venture, and Starlink to provide satellite internet services in India. However, Amazon Kuiper is still in the process of building a sufficient satellite constellation for commercial operations and obtaining the necessary licenses and approvals.

As per a report of Mint, Amazon Kuiper aims to launch its services in next year in India. The company has not yet to receive its network and ground system plans to meet the security requirements specified by the Indian government. The company is still in talks with the government regarding regulatory compliance and is expected to complete all formalities by the end of this year. Starlink Gets Final Approval: Elon Musk’s Satellite Internet Company Receives Final Regulatory Nod To Launch Commercial Operations in India, Says Report.

In October 2023, Amazon Kuiper applied for the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license, a necessary requirement to offer satellite services in India. The company has also approached the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), the government’s nodal agency, seeking approval for its satellite constellation.

Amazon Kuiper reportedly has more than 100 satellites in orbit. The company is said to invest over USD 10 billion for the project, and aims to deploy a total of 3,200 satellites to create a network for satellite internet connectivity. As per reports, Kuiper aims to have a sufficient number of satellites deployed by year-end to start providing commercial services in certain countries. Aadhaar-Starlink Collaboration for e-KYC: Elon Musk’s Starlink To Use Aadhaar Authentication for Seamless Customer Onboarding in India.

At present, the government has approved three operators, which include Jio-SES joint venture, OneWeb, and Elon Musk’s Starlink, to offer satellite communication services in India. However, consumers will be able to access these services only once the government allocates the required spectrum and determines the fees that the companies will pay to the government.

