Google AI Search Update: UK Publishers Granted Control Over AI Content Usage Following CMA Intervention Amid Growing 'Zero-Click' Web Concerns

Google has introduced new controls for UK publishers, allowing them to prevent their content from being used in AI-powered Search features such as AI Overviews and AI Mode. This directive follows intervention by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which sought to provide publishers with greater authority over how their material is utilised in artificial intelligence search experiences.

The transformation of Google from a traditional discovery engine into an "answer engine" has significantly altered web traffic patterns. While traditional search provided links to external websites, AI-powered tools now synthesise information from multiple sources to present direct responses within the search interface itself. Google reports that AI Overviews now reaches more than 2.5 billion monthly users, while AI Mode has surpassed one billion users. Vodafone Idea Partners with Meta to Launch Silent Mobile Verification Across WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to Curb Fraud.

This convenience for users has contributed to the rise of the "zero-click internet," where information is consumed without users visiting the original source. Research indicates that this shift has caused substantial traffic declines for various publishers. For instance, studies have shown that exposure to AI Overviews reduced Wikipedia traffic by approximately 15% on average, while some UK publishers experienced drops of up to 89% for specific queries.

Many publishers rely on advertising revenue generated by traffic visiting their websites. With zero-click searches now accounting for roughly 60% of all Google queries, and nearly 69% for news-related searches, there is growing concern that AI summarisation is consuming the content that sustains independent journalism. Furthermore, a study found that over half of the pages cited in AI Overviews contained display advertising, suggesting that publishers lose potential revenue when users remain within the Google interface.

In response to the backlash, Google is also introducing new reporting tools designed to provide publishers with better visibility into how their content is utilised by AI systems. The company has clarified that choosing to opt out of AI-powered features will not adversely affect a website's traditional search rankings.

While this policy change does not immediately reverse traffic losses, industry analysts suggest it restores a degree of leverage to content creators. By separating discoverability in traditional search from inclusion in AI experiences, publishers can now use the threat of opting out as a tool in licensing negotiations. Apple App Store Update: Ecosystem Facilitated Record USD 1.4 Trillion in Billings and Sales in 2025.

As regulators and publishers monitor the impact of these controls, there is speculation that other search providers, such as Microsoft Bing Copilot and Perplexity, may face pressure to adopt similar standards. However, experts note that even with opt-out mechanisms, the broader shift in user behaviour—where direct answers are prioritised over links—remains a fundamental challenge that may require publishers to seek new ways of building direct relationships with their audiences.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).