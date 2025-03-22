Cupertino, March 22: Apple is expected to introduce its first-ever foldable iPhone soon; however, there is no official confirmation from the company. This year, Apple is rumoured to launch iPhone 17 Ultra, a replacement for the iPhone 17 Pro Max variant, and iPhone 17 Air, a replacement for its lesser popular model, iPhone 17 Plus. Amid this, reports have hinted that the tech giant may introduce its first iPhone foldable.

According to reports and rumours, the foldable iPhone may have a unique design, and the company may use liquid metal hinges to offer reliable and long-term foldability. Apple will reportedly make its first foldable smartphone a "game-changer" by making it thinner compared to the competition in the market. The same is expected for the iPhone 17 Air, which is rumoured to have a 5mm thin design. Huawei Pura X Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Foldable Smartphone From Huawei Launched in China.

The original information comes from a known leaker and analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, who said that Apple might use liquid metal to improve its durability and would be the first device to do so. Kuo said that Yian Technology was the exclusive supplier of liquid metal and the main beneficiary from this. Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple had been using liquid metal for a long time for a pin that popped out of the SIM slot.

However, the next integration would go beyond, as he said that the first-generation foldable iPhone might provide Yian Technology with revenue of around 1.5 to 2 billion RMB (based on each unit's price is 70 to 100 RMB). According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, this would help the Chinese company witness 100% to 200% growth. He added that Apple may order the liquid metal for its foldable iPhone in large quantities. iQOO Z10 Launch Set on April 11 With 7,300mAh Battery; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price of iQOO’s New Mid-Range Smartphone.

Foldable iPhone Expected Specifications and Features

Apple is rumoured to offer its iPhone foldable version with a 5.5-inch screen when folded and 7.8-inch when unfolded. The tech giant may introduce a horizontally folding design, which would make it ideal for multitasking and other immersive experiences such as watching movies or videos or playing games. It is rumoured that Apple's foldable iPhone may be 4.5mm thin when unfolded and 9 to 9.5mm thin when unfolded.

