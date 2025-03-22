Mumbai, March 22: The iQOO Z10 5G is the new smartphone from Chinese smartphone maker iQOO, set to launch in India on April 11, 2025. The iQOO Z10 will house a massive 7,300mAh battery supporting fast charging, allowing people to have nonstop entertainment, gaming, and other tasks. iQOO CEO Nipun Marya announced the launch of its smartphone, revealing the design and battery details yesterday, March 21, 2025.

The design is similar to Realme's smartphones, especially the previous NARZO N65, NARZO 70x, and Realme 13 series, in terms of the rear round-shaped camera module. The design is also seen in Lava's Blaze X and Yuva 5G smartphones. Ahead of the official announcements, some reports have already shared the leaked specifications and features of the upcoming smartphones. POCO F7 Series Launch in Global Markets on March 27; Check Expected Features and Specifications.

iQOO Z10 Specifications and Features (Leaked)

iQOO Z10 will be launched on April 11, and so far, the company has confirmed the 7,300mAh battery with expected 90W fast-charging support. However, as per the reports, the smartphone will likely have a 6.67-inch or 6.78-inch OLED display offering a maximum 120Hz refresh rate and 2400x1800 pixel resolution. The peak brightness is expected to be around 2,000 nits.

In terms of processor, the reports suggested that the device may include a MediaTek 8400 or Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, which can offer better handling of regular day tasks and gaming. The iQOO Z10 may have a 50MP primary camera, 2MP portrait camera and 32MP selfie camera. This hints that the new smartphone may offer a better camera compared to the predecessor i.e. iQOO Z9.

It may come with FunTouch OS 15, based on the latest Android 15 operating system, and likely have some AI features. iQOO Z10 may have a Bluetooth 5.4 version, WI-Fi 6, and other similar features offered by smartphones in the price range. Infinix Note 50x 5G+ Launch in India on March 27, Will Feature 90FPS Gaming Performance; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

iQOO Z10 Price in India

iQOO is expected to introduce its new model in the INR 25,000 price range. The top iQOO Z10 models may cost higher as they may offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, the company has yet to confirm the processor and other details that could hint at its possible price.

