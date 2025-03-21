New Delhi, March 21: Huawei Pura X is launched in China. Huawei's latest foldable smartphone does not run on Android; rather, it runs on Huawei's own software HarmonyOS 5.0.1. The smartphone is distinguished by its unique design. The screen resembles a small tablet when unfolded, and the large display allows its user to experience various activities that can be performed on it.

The Huawei Pura X features a smart and convenient external screen to enhance its usability and also includes Hongmeng AI to improve user experience. Additionally, the Pura X comes in various colour options, which include Moon Shadow Grey, Magic Night Black, Stylish Red, Stylish Green, and Zero White.

Huawei Pura X Specifications and Features

The Huawei Pura X measures 143.2mm when unfolded and 91.7mm when folded, with a width of 91.7mm unfolded and 74.3mm folded. Its thickness is 7.15mm in the unfolded state and 15.1mm when folded. The internal display features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2120 × 1320 pixels and supports a 120 Hz refresh rate. It has a 3.5 inch external display with a resolution of 980 × 980 pixels, also has an OLED technology and supports 120 Hz refresh rate.

The Huawei Pura X is with 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. The Huawei Pura X Collector's Edition features 16GB of RAM with 512GB or 1TB of storage. The foldable smartphone comes with a 50MP primary sensor, a 40MP camera and an 8MP lens at the rear. The front camera includes a 10.7MP sensor. The Huawei Pura X is equipped with a 4,720mAh battery. It supports 66W wired charging, 40W Huawei wireless super fast charging, and 7.5W wireless reverse charging.

Huawei Pura X Price

The Huawei Pura X price in China for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is CNY 7,499 (approximately INR 89,000). The variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at CNY 7,999 (around INR 95,000). The Huawei Pura X Collector's Edition price for the 16GB RAM + 512GB variant starts at CNY 8,999 (approximately INR 1,08,000), while the 16GB RAM + 1TB variant is priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly INR 1,19,000).

