Apple iPhone 12 Mini & iPhone 12 models are now available for purchase with up to Rs 11,910 discount on Amazon India and Flipkart. The discount on the e-commerce websites depend on configuration and colour. It is important to note that some storage and colour models are unavailable on both Amazon and Flipkart. Apple To Reintroduce Apple Music API for 3rd-Party Apps With iOS 15.5.

iPhone 12 64GB model is available for purchase on Amazon at Rs 54,900, providing a discount of Rs 11,000. The 128GB and 256GB variants are listed on the website at Rs 59,900 and 67,999, respectively. Customers purchasing the handset will also get up to Rs 11,650 off on exchanging an old smartphone and up to Rs 2,000 discount using Bank of Baroda credit card. Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently unavailable on Amazon.

On Flipkart, iPhone 12 64GB model is listed at 56,999, whereas the 128GB model is available at Rs 61,999. The 256GB variant is currently not available on Flipkart. On the other hand, iPhone 12 Mini 64GB gets a discount of Rs 9,901 and currently listed at Rs 49,999. The 256GB configuration is being offered at Rs 64,999. Apple iPhone 12 128GB model is currently unavailable on Flipkart.

