New Delhi, February 20 : Apple’s iPhone 15 series is expected to come with a ton of new changes and improvements over the current iPhone 14 series. Even though the new flagship series is still quite away from its actual market launch, the rumour mills are always rife about it.

Here, we are compiling all the leaked details that are known so far about the iPhone 15 Pro series. Read on to know more.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Series – Design, Built, Cameras & Port :

The iPhone 15 Pro series is set to offer a more up-class look and feel that any of its predecessor. The tech giant is speculated to use titanium for the mid-frame of the iPhone 15 Pro for a stronger and lighter built.

From iPhone 12 series onwards, Apple adopted a flat frame and display design, but fir the iPhone 15 series, the curved frame is said to make a comeback along with a 2.5D curved display, which should offer a better grip and more elegant visual appeal.

The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to get a portless design, with embed touch-sensitive sensors replacing the physical buttons. However, as per the recently leaked 3D CAD renders the handset may come with physical buttons.

The biggest change however, is said to be inclusion of a USB Type-C port replacing Apple’s lightning port. The USB Type-C port would offer faster data transfer speeds.

The cameras setup is likely to be triple snapper set comprising of a LiDAR sensor, a high-resolution ultra-wide and a telephoto lens. So, the iPhone 15 Pro series is not likely to get a fourth periscope zoom lens, which is actually expected in iPhone 16 top model now.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Series – First 3nm Chip, iOS and Launch Date :

Apple’s iPhone 15 is expected to get the all-new A17 Bionic SoC with latest 3nm process. This is expected to be most powerful, and most efficient processor ever from Apple, and is likely to be backed by minimum 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

The iPhone 15 will run on the upcoming iOS 17 out-of-the-box, and this update will be offered on the the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and the iPhone 11 series as well. The iPhone 15 Pro will come to the market in September 2023, and will be dearer than the iPhone 14 Pro.

