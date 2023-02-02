New Delhi, February 2 : The Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been launched officially at the Samsung ‘Unpacked’ event. The series includes three smartphones – Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 series is Samsung’s new flagship smartphone lineup and are the successors of the Galaxy S22 models. Let’s take a deeper look at the galaxy S23 trio. OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Leaked Online Prior to Any Launch Announcements; Find All Details Here.

Samsung Galaxy S23 & Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus – Specifications and Features :

The Samsung Galaxy S23 vanilla model gets a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in the Game mode.

The Galaxy S23 Plus features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode.

These two smartphones get powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and comes along with Adreno GPU. There is 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal expandable storage. Both the handsets run on Android 13 OS topped with OneUI 5.1 skin.

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus come with a primary triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary lens teamed with a 12MP and a 10MP sensor along with an LED flash. A 12MP front facing camera handles the selfies and video call needs.

The Galaxy S23 vanilla packs in a 3,900mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, while the Galaxy S23 Plus gets a 4,700mAh battery pack with 45W fast charging support along with Fast Wireless charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare support as well. Budget 2023 Highlights: Centre Cuts Customs Duty on Key Mobile Phone Parts To Boost Local Manufacturing in India.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - Specifications :

The range-topping Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game mode. It comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, while it is also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra gets powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC along with Adreno GPU. The device is available in four configurations - 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB and 12GB/1TB storage. The smartphone runs the Android 13 OS with the OneUI 5.1 custom skin on top.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts of quad cameras on its rear, with a humongous 200MP Samsung HP2 primary lens teamed with a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, a 10MP telephoto lens and another 10MP telephoto shooter. A 12MP front facing selfie camera is on-board.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra draws its juice from a 5,000mAh battery pack with 45W fast charging support and fast wireless charging 2.0. Connectivity option.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series - Price :

In the US, the Galaxy S23 vanilla has a starting price of $799 (approx. Rs 65,500), the Galaxy S23 Plus starts at $999 (about Rs 82,000), while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a starting tag of $1,199 (around Rs 98,000). These prices are identical to the prices of the S22 models from last year. Samsung will be announcing the Galaxy S23 series’ India price today at 11 am, so stay tuned to know the India price.

