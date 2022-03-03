San Francisco: Tech giant Apple has announced it will be holding a spring special event on March 8 that will focus on a 5G-equipped iPhone SE and an update to the Mac mini. The event will start at 10 a.m. Pacific Time and will be viewable through the normal video streaming venues. This will be Apple's first special event of 2022, following after the Unleashed event from October 18, reports AppleInsider. The tech giant has a large raft of rumoured products set to launch throughout 2022. Apple Event To Take Place on March 8, 2022; iPhone SE 3, New MacBook Pro, iPad Air & Mac Mini Launch Expected.

While some are expected to arrive later in the year, such as the usual fall "iPhone 14" refresh, there's a collection of products that could appear at this earlier event.

Wonder ahead. Tune in for a special #AppleEvent on March 8 at 10 a.m. PST. ⁰ Tap the ❤️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/alsyyPz9Qg — Apple (@Apple) March 2, 2022

The main focus will probably be on the iPhone SE, with a third-generation device expected to pack 5G connectivity for the first time, the report said. Some rumours point to it consisting of a specifications bump while having the same design as the second-generation model, complete with a 4.7-inch display and Touch ID.

The iPad Air 5 is also said to be a potential candidate for the event, with speculation putting it as having similar feature upgrades as the iPad mini 6, including an upgrade to the A15 Bionic. 5G connectivity and an upgrade to the FaceTime HD camera to a 12MP ultra-wide version with Center Stage support have also been touted.

