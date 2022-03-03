Apple, the Cupertino based tech giant, will officially host an event on March 8, 2022. The company released a poster of the same on its official website. The event will commence at 10 am PST (11.30 pm IST) and will be streamed live via Apple's official YouTube channel. Apple Halts Product Sales in Russia, Removes Media Outlets RT & Sputnik From App Store.

Apple has not confirmed the products that it will be launching during the event, but reports have claimed that the company will launch the highly anticipated iPhone SE 3 smartphone. Apple could also introduce new MacBook Pro, iPad Air and Mac Mini, along with iPhone SE 3. Apple iPhone SE 3 will be the successor to the iPhone SE 2020 model. It will carry a similar design as that of the iPhone SE and could be powered by an A15 Bionic chipset. The affordable iPhone SE 3 might carry a single rear and front camera. It is also rumoured to come with 5G connectivity.

Coming to iPad Air, Apple might call it iPad Air 5. It is said to provide good value for money. iPad Air 5 is likely to sport an A15 Bionic processor, an upgraded 12MP front wide-angle camera. On the other hand, the upcoming Mac Mini is speculated to get a new generation M2 chip, which was launched last year.

