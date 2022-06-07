Apple, the Cupertino based tech giant, has officially launched the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models at its WWDC 2022 event. The company also introduced iOS 16, iPadOS 16, M2 processor and more, along with two new MacBooks. Apple MacBook Air is priced at $1,199 (approximately Rs 93,300), whereas the MacBook Pro costs $1,299 (approximately Rs 1,01,000). In India, both new MacBooks will be available from next month. Apple WWDC 2022 Highlights.

The new MacBook Air comes with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with LED-backlit technology. It is powered by an M2 chip paired with up to 24GB of unified memory and up to 2TBG of SSD storage. It gets a four-speaker sound system, support for Spatial Audio, a thunderbolt 3 digital video output, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology, Backlit Magic Keyboard and more.

The new MacBook Air. Supercharged by M2. With an impossibly thin design. All-day battery life*. And a stunning 13.6” Liquid Retina display. Don’t take it lightly. Coming next month. *Battery life varies by use. — Apple (@Apple) June 6, 2022

On the other hand, the new MacBook Pro sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, up to 2TB of SSD storage, up to 24GB of unified memory, an M2 processor, 18 hours of battery backup while watching videos on a single charge, two USB Type-C/ Thunderbolt 4 ports, support for MagSafe charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack. Both new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro run on macOS.

