Apple, the Cupertino based tech giant, will host its WWDC 2022 event tonight globally. During the event, Apple is expected to make announcement about iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16. According to a report, the company might also introduce realityOS, M2 Mac Mini and M1 Pro Mac Mini Tower. The event will commence at 10 am PST (10:30 pm IST), and will be streamed live via Apple's official YouTube channel. Apple WWDC 2022 Event Tonight, Here’s How To Watch Live Stream & What To Expect.

The M2 Mac Mini will power the next generation of Macs. The iOS 16 will power the upcoming iPhone 14 models. These models are expected this September and rumoured to have always-on display functionality. According to analyst Mark Gurman, Apple is likely to introduce new widgets, an always-on lock screen and more.

With iPadOS 16, Apple aims to make iPads closer to laptops. It is said to be introduced with major updates such as multitasking interface, including free-form resizable windows and a split-screen system. macOS 13, the OS could be named 'Mammoth', and it will be powering the ucpoming MacBooks. WatchOS 9 is also said to debut tonight with updates that impact the day-to-day operation of the wrist-worn device.