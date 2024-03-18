New Delhi, March 18: Apple is about to make a big move that could affect millions of its users all over the globe. The technology giant is expected to consider changing the name of its famous Apple ID to Apple Account and this might be officially communicated at WWDC 2024.

Apple might be aiming to provide a better understanding of what the account stands for and how many services it covers. This rebranding attempt is anticipated to represent a new era for the company as Apple ID has been in use for more than twenty years now, which means that this name realignment aims at bringing it closer to user experience and service offerings. Grok Open Source: Elon Musk-Run xAI Makes Grok AI Chabot Available for Developers and Researchers in Open-Source Mode.

As per a report of India Today, Apple may change the name of Apple ID to Apple Account this year and the announcement might happen at WWDC 2024. The anticipated transition from Apple ID to Apple Account is expected to highlight the broader plan by Apple to enhance the experience of its users across its ecosystem.

The announcement of this rebranding is expected to take place along with major software upgrades like iOS 18, that is rumoured to have updated features and a new user interface. It is assumed that this move towards Apple Account will simplify how its customers understand and administer their access to different Apple services such as iCloud and the App Store. Apple is expected to redesign the iOS UI through the iOS 18 version. Also known as “Crystal,” this version might borrow VisionOS elements to enhance UI components and create a circular icon style and upgraded control centre to enhance the visual experience of its customers. ‘MyMutualFundGPT’: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Launches Gen AI-Based Search Assist Tool for Investors.

One of the things that will make WWDC interesting is Apple’s anticipated presentation of “Project Graymatter,” an AI project. This might change how the iPhone works by bringing artificial intelligence to built-in applications such as Mail and Notes. These apps might offer features like automated summarisation and translation to improve productivity and convenience. Apple might also be preparing to implement Rich Communication Services (RCS) to enhance communication between iPhone and Android users.

