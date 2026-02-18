Mumbai, February 18: Apple is reportedly intensifying its efforts to develop a new suite of artificial intelligence-powered wearables as it seeks to maintain its competitive edge against tech giants like Meta and Snap. The company is currently working on three distinct devices: a set of smart glasses, a camera-equipped AI pendant, and upgraded AirPods with enhanced intelligent capabilities.

The development of these products comes at a time when the industry is racing to transition AI from traditional smartphone screens to ambient, wearable formats. According to recent reports, these devices will be designed to integrate deeply with the iPhone, utilizing an advanced version of the Siri virtual assistant as the primary interface for user interaction. Apple Glasses Fake Video: AI-Generated Clip of CEO Tim Cook Unveiling New Smart Glasses Goes Viral on X, Here's Fact-Check.

Apple Glasses and Production Timelines

The most prominent item in the new lineup is a pair of smart glasses, currently carrying the internal code-name N50. Unlike the bulky Vision Pro headset, these glasses are intended to be more lightweight while remaining a "feature-rich" offering within the wearable segment. The device is expected to include a high-resolution camera to allow the AI to perceive and interpret the user's surroundings.

Internal targets suggest that Apple is aiming to begin production for the smart glasses as early as December 2026. This timeline would potentially set the stage for a wide public release in 2027. The move is widely seen as a direct response to the success of Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, which have gained significant traction in the market.

Apple AI Pendant and Enhanced AirPods

In addition to the eyewear, Apple is exploring a compact AI wearable described as an AirTag-sized pendant. This device could be pinned to clothing and would reportedly feature cameras to assist with visual recognition tasks. This follows a broader trend in the silicon valley ecosystem where startups have attempted to launch dedicated AI "pins" to mixed results.

The third component of this strategy involves a new iteration of AirPods. While the earbuds are already a dominant force in the audio market, the upcoming versions are expected to leverage AI for more sophisticated environmental awareness and seamless Siri integration. These updates aim to provide users with a hands-free way to interact with Apple Intelligence throughout the day.

Strategic Market Positioning

Apple’s accelerated development reflects the increasing pressure from competitors who have already established a presence in the AI hardware space. While Meta and Snap continue to refine their respective glasses and "Specs" platforms, Apple appears to be focusing on a more "upscale" approach to differentiate its hardware. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date, Price and Specifications.

By tethering these wearables to the iPhone, Apple can leverage its existing ecosystem and processing power while providing a more natural way for consumers to access AI features. These projects represent a significant shift for the company as it looks beyond its flagship smartphone to define the next era of personal computing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TechCrunch), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

