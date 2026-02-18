Mumbai, February 18: A video circulating on social media, featuring Tim Cook introducing sleek smart glasses with advanced AI features, has gained thousands of views and sparked debate about its authenticity. It was posted by various accounts on Elon Musk's X, the clip claims to showcase “Apple Glass” but is actually an entirely AI-generated fake commercial. As of 18 February 2026, Apple has not released such a product or advertisement.

The video, widely shared on X platform, shows Apple CEO Tim Cook standing at Apple Park unveiling white-framed glasses with built-in cameras, microphones and AR capabilities. It depicts users interacting with virtual overlays, taking calls and navigating maps seamlessly. Captions and comments describe it as “INSANE”, with many users unsure whether it is genuine. Donald Trump Making Out With Nicki Minaj Video From Epstein Files? Here’s the Fact Check.

Apple Glasses AI-Generated Video Shared on X, User Claims It Generated by Seedance 2.0

Introducing Apple Glass | Seedance 2.0 pic.twitter.com/LO90ZI3n2o — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 17, 2026

Fake Apple Glass Commercial Generated Using AI

Someone used AI to make a fake Apple Glass commercial... INSANE.pic.twitter.com/iof15ZV4qx — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) February 18, 2026

Seedance 2.0 AI-Genrated Apple CEO Tim Cook Video Shows Apple Glasses and AirPods

The 15-second short clip highlighted close-ups of the glasses’ design, including integration with AirPods and iPhone. Many called it “100% AI generated”, while others noted how realistic it looked compared with official adverts.

How the Fake Apple Glasses Video Was Created?

Analysis of the footage suggests it was produced using AI video-generation tools, most likely Seedance 2.0 as claimed by Ben Genskin (@BenGeskin) on X. However, the frames show subtle inconsistencies such as unnatural lighting and motion artefacts common in AI outputs. Similar videos have been created with platforms like Runway ML, where users input prompts to simulate product adverts.

No official Apple watermark or press release accompanies the clip. Searches on X show multiple reposts acknowledging its AI origin, attributing it to “Seedance 2.0”, likely a reference to an AI video tool imagining the product. There is no possibility of this video getting leaked before the official launch of the rumoured Apple Glasses.

Apple’s Actual Plans for Smart Glasses

Apple is developing AI-enhanced smart glasses, but they remain in the prototype stage. Reports from reliable sources suggest a possible launch by late 2026, focusing on features such as cameras, audio and Siri integration to compete with Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses.

The company has shelved other projects, including a camera-equipped Apple Watch, to prioritise this work. However, no public demonstrations or commercials exist yet. Apple’s Apple Vision Pro headset serves as a precursor, while smart glasses are expected to be lighter and more affordable.

Background on Apple AR and VR Efforts

Apple has invested heavily in augmented reality since acquiring AR start-ups in the 2010s. The Vision Pro, priced at USD 3,499, received mixed reviews because of its size and cost. Moving towards glasses reflects industry trends towards everyday AI devices, although delays in Apple Intelligence features have slowed progress. Rumours about “Apple Glass” date back years, with patents covering display technology and health sensors. At present, these remain speculative, and the viral video capitalises on the hype.

Why Does Knowing Truth Matter?

AI-generated content is blurring the line between real and fake, which can mislead consumers about product availability. With Apple’s glasses not expected until 2026 or later, such videos may shape market expectations or spread misinformation. Experts warn of increasing deepfakes in advertising and urge users to verify claims through official sources such as Apple’s website. Ishan Kishan and 'Alva Bains' Pics From Indian Dressing Room After India's T20 World Cup Victory Over Pakistan: Real or AI? Fact Check.

Verdict

False. The commercial is AI-fabricated and not an official Apple release. While Apple is working on similar glasses, this video is fan-made fiction. Always verify viral tech claims with credible reports.

