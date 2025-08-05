New Delhi, August 5: Apple is reportedly planning to take a significant step into artificial intelligence (AI) as CEO Tim Cook is said to be ready to boost spending in the segment. The iPhone maker, known for its careful and cautious approach, is now said to be changing its strategy. Apple is reportedly considering major investments in building more data centres and possibly acquiring a larger AI firm.

During a recent earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly confirmed that Apple is "significantly" increasing its focus on AI development. He is said to have made it clear that AI remains a long-term priority, even as the rollout of Apple’s earlier AI plans has seen a few difficulties. Tim Cook also pointed out that the company is also "open" to acquisitions to accelerate its AI roadmap. Apple CEO Tim Cook Says iPhone Sees Double-Digit Growth in India and Middle East, Company Plans To Open New Stores Later This Year.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has indicated the tech giant is ready to deepen its focus on AI, hinting at a broader plan to expand through investments and possible takeovers. As per a report of CNBC, Tim Cook confirmed that Apple intends to “significantly” increase its spending in the AI space. “We’re very open to M&A that accelerates our roadmap,” he said, noting that company size is not a limiting factor. He added,“We are not stuck on a certain size company.” Tim Cook also mentioned that Apple has acquired “around” seven companies so far in 2025. While not all of these were AI-related, the acquisitions are said to support Apple’s broader goals. Apple May Be Developing Its Own ‘Answer Engine’ as an OpenAI ChatGPT Alternative in AI Push.

Apple has reportedly struggled to match the rapid progress made by tech rivals like Google and Microsoft in the AI race. While both competitors have drawn in massive user bases through their AI tools and chatbots, Apple’s own AI rollout has been slower and less visible. As per a report of Reuters, Google is said to be planning an USD 85 billion investment in the coming year, while Microsoft is expected to spend over USD 100 billion to expand its data centre capacity.

