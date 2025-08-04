Apple is said to be working on its own in-house AI “answer engine” to compete with ChatGPT. As per a report of Bloomberg, Apple is working on a new “Answers” team focused on building an alternative to ChatGPT to help its users to get access to information from across the web. This project could lead to a new standalone app or might be added to Apple’s services like Siri and Safari. The team behind the project is reportedly called “Answers, Knowledge, and Information.” Their goal is said to build an AI system that can quickly respond to user questions using web data. Apple is also said to be hiring experts with experience in search algorithms and engine development. Grok Imagine New Update: Elon Musk-Run xAI Image and Video Generation Feature Now Available for All SuperGrok and Premium+ Subscribers.

Apple’s New ‘Answers’ Team Reportedly Building a ChatGPT Alternative To Boost Its AI Efforts

Power On: Apple has a new “Answers” team working on a stripped-down alternative to ChatGPT for world knowledge as it looks to catch up in AI. https://t.co/ixQU1jOvtq — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 3, 2025

