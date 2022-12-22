New Delhi, December 22 : Australia unveiled an underwater vehicle - UUV, which is a Dive-Large Displacement (Dive-LD) vehicle that will increase the country's ability to counter China's marine dominance in Indo-Pacific waters. Named as the Ghost Shark, this prototype can even offer assistance on the event of the United States intervention in the clash. Cognizant Joins Hands With Garuda Aerospace To Power Drones With Advanced Digital Tools.

Australia Unveils Its Underwater Prototype Surveillance Sub-drone :

We are rapidly building a team of Australia’s best talent and highly-skilled personnel to work on the most innovative and challenging projects facing the nation. If you like the sound of GhostShark, take a look at these job opportunities ➡️ https://t.co/n3Aj2r5Nx8 #AusNavy pic.twitter.com/Djjhm9FXvA — Royal Australian Navy (@Australian_Navy) December 12, 2022

Proudly announcing that #YourADF and @anduriltech have named the XL-AUV as 'Ghost Shark'. #GhostShark is pivotal to exploring the critical capabilities that #AusNavy needs, to protect Australia and our allies into the future. pic.twitter.com/PS5A88KHeU — Royal Australian Navy (@Australian_Navy) December 12, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2022 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).