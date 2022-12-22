New Delhi, December 22 : Australia unveiled an underwater vehicle - UUV, which is a Dive-Large Displacement (Dive-LD) vehicle that will increase the country's ability to counter China's marine dominance in Indo-Pacific waters. Named as the Ghost Shark, this prototype can even offer assistance on the event of the United States intervention in the clash. Cognizant Joins Hands With Garuda Aerospace To Power Drones With Advanced Digital Tools.

Australia Unveils Its Underwater Prototype Surveillance Sub-drone :

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2022 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).